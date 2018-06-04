Water Bills, Solution To Indiscriminate Borehole Drilling

The President, Borehole Drillers Association of Nigeria (BODAN), Mr Francis Uzoma says delay in passage of the National Water Resources Bill may hinder the fight against Indiscriminate drilling of boreholes in Nigeria.

Uzoma told newsmen in Abuja that boreholes were providing potable water for Nigerians, since potable pipe borne water was nonexistent.

According to him, all tiers of government must deliberately prioritise access to water, as a large number of Nigerians don’t have access to it.

“We are worried that the delay in the passage of the National Water Resources Bill may hinder the enforcement of the drilling code of practice to monitor indiscriminate drilling of boreholes in the country.

“If the bill is passed, we may be able to enforce the laws, now, we have no legal backing and framework to work effectively.”

The president noted that with a legal framework in place, Nigeria through the association would be able to promote water governance, give licensing and permits and overall promotion of integrated water management structure.

He urged the states governments not to criminalise providers of borehole water, saying that was the only option available for survival.

According to him, groundwater control is the sole responsibility of the Federal Government.

He said the association had commenced implementation of the National Drilling Code of Practice to check quackery and arbitrary drilling of boreholes as well as protecting the nation`s groundwater resources.

Uzoma also said that the code of practice specified the minimum requirement for drillers, supervising personnel and equipment to ensure cost effective construction of water well.

“We have enlightened our members to adhere to the National Drilling Code of Practice, even though we lack the funds to back our activities, we rely on association dues to facilitate our work.”

Uzoma said that the development of groundwater was one of the sources of interventions to attain water supply for all Nigerians.

He stressed the need for stiffer penalties to punish quackery in the system.

The president urged Nigerians to patronise only registered borehole drillers, saying this was the only way the country could do away with unsystematic drilling of boreholes.

The Chairman, House Committee on Water Resouces, Alh. Aliyu Pategi, had earlier assured that the National Water Resources Bill would be passed into law before the end of June.

Pategi said the National Assembly was doing all it could to see that the passage of the bill was possible before the end of June.

The lawmaker said the bill would, thereafter, be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

“The House of Representatives is a progressive partner to ensure that Nigerians have more water for all purposes, hence it has passed the National Water Resources Bill for second reading.

“We are hopeful to see that by the end of June 2018, the bill would have been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.”

The bill stipulates that the National Council on Water Resources be established as the apex advisory body for the review of national water-related legislation, water resources master plan and policies.

According to the bill, the council is to be chaired by the Minister of Water Resources with membership comprising state Commissioners for Water Resources or any other person responsible for water resources in the state.

It also promotes public-private partnerships in the development and management of water resources infrastructure, dams’ safety and appropriate reservoir operation and management.

Other provisions include; public trusteeship of water, entitlement to the use of water, water licensing, charges for water use, and borehole drilling among others.