Speaker Commends Lawmakers Over Achievements

Proceedings at the State House of Assembly continued on a normal note with a plenary, last Thursday, being the last sitting to mark the end of the 3rd Session of the 8th Assembly.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, recalled with nostalgia the course of the Assembly and how the journey started on June 1st, 2015, when the 8th Assembly was inaugurated.

According to Ibani, the Assembly has achieved a lot in the course of three years especially in ensuring that the executive succeeds in its policies and programmes.

He pointed out that most of the laws passed were intended to achieve the objectives and programmes of Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration in touching the lives of the citizenry.

The Speaker maintained that the House had been united and committed in the past three years in law making and representation of their various constituencies.

Ibani also thanked the lawmakers for their unflinching support and commended them for their solidarity in achieving the 182 days of the 3rd Session of the 8th Assembly.

Challenging them to be focused and more committed to their legislative functions, Ibani reminded the lawmakers that their duty was a selfless service to the state which demanded that they should leave an enduring legacy.

He said the end of the 3rd Session of the Assembly marked the beginning of the fourth session, as he hinted that soon the House would proceed on a recess, as part of the annual rest period for the lawmakers.

The Speaker commended his fellow legislators for the support he had enjoyed over the years in leading the Assembly.

Ibani gave the commendation following the award he received during the State’s 51st Anniversary.

The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had bestowed on Ibani the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS). The award was in recognition of the Speaker’s contribution to the development of Rivers State.

The Speaker said he dedicated the award to the lawmakers and to his constituents who, over the years, have not lost hope in his ability to represent them, as he pledged for more commitment to the service of the state.

Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Benebo Anabraba, last Thursday, introduced a new amendment bill of the Rivers State Physical Planning and Development Amendment Bill 2018.

Anabraba, who represents Akuku-Toru ll in the Assembly, declared that the bill would help improve the state physical planning laws and reduce haphazard construction in the state.

Shortly after the bill got its first reading, the House’s adjourned sitting, however legislator representing Bonny Constituency, Hon Blessing Pepple had expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Assembly, as the House 3rd session ends.

Hon Pepple asserted that the House has displayed vision and zeal and debunked insinuations that the House was an appendage of the executive.