Safety Ranking: Phed Outshines Other Discos

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, (PHED) has been adjudged the best in safety consciousness among electricity distribution companies DISCOs and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), for the month of May 2018.

This was contained in a safety ranking released by the Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA) a body responsible for maintaining standards in the electricity industry for the month of May, 2018.

In the chart, PHED, scored 100 per cent in the parameters set by NEMSA to clinch the enviable position which include resolution of bad networks, number of injuries, deaths (both and third party) and reporting compliance within the period under review.

Breaking the news to the management and staff of the company in a safety meeting last week, an elated Acting Chief Executive Officer, PHED, Mr. Syed Taha, expressed happiness over the result pointing out the effort made by employees in keeping to safe working environment.

He reminded them to adhere strictly to safety rules noting that safety should not be comprised no matter the urgency of the job.

According to him, “Safety is our top priority at PHED, not only because we care about our employees, but because we want to provide a safe working environment for our employees and customers.

“We have worked effortlessly to redeem our image following the April 2017 viewing centre incident at Calabar, and with your collaboration we have done so in a safe manner.

“Therefore, it is with great pleasure I inform you of the great improvement in our HSE performance since January 2018. As at today, May 14th, 2018, PHED has officially reclaimed its enviable position as number one safe DISCO in Nigeria, according to NEMSA ranking as published.

“Again, this was only possible with your collaboration and strict adherence to top safety rules and regulation. I challenge you to keep this feat till the end of the year and make safety your responsibility not just in our various offices, but also in our homes. Let’s make safety a part of our DNA”, he said.

He however, reminded the members of the public of the dangers and implications of erecting or trading under the high tensions and urged them to always obey the safety rules.