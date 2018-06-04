‘Rivers People ’ll Resist Attempt To Invade Wike’s Residence’

The Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke has declared that Rivers people would resist any attempt by agents of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to invade the Abuja residence of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during the Emohua Local Government Area PDP Campaign rally, yesterday, in Ward 1 and 2 of the area, Woke said that the announcement by the Rivers APC impostor, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree of that illegal plot, would fail.

He said: “They should know that Rivers people are prepared and vigilant. They will resist any attempt by the APC Federal Government and her agents to invade the residence of the Rivers State governor.

“Rivers APC has no state chairman because of their undemocratic culture. The party will continue to fight amongst themselves”.

The chief of staff to the Rivers State governor noted that the Rivers APC cannot get through the backdoor what they couldn’t get through the several rerun elections conducted in the state.

He maintained that the APC was dead in Rivers State as the people have rejected the party because of its non-performing nature.

On the forthcoming Local Government Council Elections, Woke said that PDP would win in Emohua Local Government Area.

He announced that out of the 14 wards in Emohua Local Government Area, the ward with the highest percentage of votes would be presented an award.

Also speaking, the PDP Chairmanship candidate for Emohua Local Government Area, Chief Tom Alieze stated that his first assignment would be the restoration of peace to Wards 1 and 2.

He added that youth empowerment would also receive full attention of his administration.

Highpoint of the campaign rally was the defection of hundreds of APC members to the PDP.