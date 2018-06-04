Rep Awards Scholarship To Constituents

Federal Lawmaker representing Bonny/Degema Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Randolph Brown has awarded 24 youths scholarships for secondary and tertiary studies.

Brown, in a ceremony at the weekend said the exercise was the third in the series since he was voted to represent the people at the House of Representatives.

He said he wanted to give back to society and at the same time give his constituents a sense of belonging.

The federal lawmaker described education as the bedrock of any society.

Explaining how the beneficiaries were chosen, Brown stated that the process began sometime early this year when he visited some of his constituents at Degema and Bonny areas and shared scholarship forms.

He stated that those who applied for the scholarship were called for screening exercise which covered exams and interview.

After the interview conducted by a special panel that cuts across the two local government areas, he averred that, of the 50 screened, 24 were finally selected.

The lawmaker advised the beneficiaries to utilise the small funds given to them in their educations, as he also urged them to be committed in their academic pursuit.

Brown disclosed that a monitoring mechanism has been put in place to ensure the beneficiaries used the funds effectively.