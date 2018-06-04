PDP Tackles Edo For Sacking College Workers

The Peoples Democratic Party yesterday took a swipe on the Edo State Government over the dismissal of workers at the state-owned College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi.

Over 400 staff of the 37-year-old college had been sacked by the state government, with effect from January 31, explaining that their services were no longer needed as the school was undergoing restructuring.

The institution, located in the Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state, was also closed down, a development which attracted a protest and a suit at the National Industrial Court by the aggrieved.

But the state chapter of the party condemned the decision of the government, which it alleged was aimed at denying the citizens their right to education for development.

Reacting, however, Governor Godwin Obaseki, noted that the opposition party lacked the moral right to speak on educational reforms in the state.

Obaseki said that the residents had yet to forget what educational institutions looked like when the PDP held sway, alleging that while some of the schools were set up as conduits to siphon public funds, others were grossly mismanaged, causing them to not to be accredited.

The PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said, “We are dismayed by the recent announcement that the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, Edo State, has been closed down and the employment of all its academic and non-academic staff terminated. All sacked!

“Edo PDP is worried about what is now becoming a pattern – a systematic denial of Edo State indigenes, especially in the Edo South zone, of educational facilities to develop and improve themselves and their skills.”

The opposition party alleged that it was convinced that Edo South was facing what it described as an “education holocaust,” owing to the policies of the state government in the educational sector.

It expressed worry that the Tayo Akpata University of Education, formerly the College of Education, Ekiadolor, had yet to be approved by the National Universities Commission, when its counterpart, the Edo University, Iyamho, had long been accredited.

The party also accused the state government of allegedly being insensitive to the plight of the citizens.