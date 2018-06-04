NYG: Stakeholders Embark On Technical Meeting/Facilities Inspection

In a bid to ensure a hitch-free ‘National Youth Games’ this year, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in conjunction with the University of Ilorin, Kwara State embarked on a technical meeting/facilities inspection last week.

According to the Rivers State Director of Sports, Evangelist Eziekiel Ordu, who disclosed this at the weekend, the meeting was for all state directors and stakeholders from various organisations.

He said that the technical meeting/facilities inspections were attended by 28 Sports Directors from different states and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Sulyman Abdulkareem who declared plenary opened.

The inspection began with facilities for 33 sports and events already approved for the 4th edition of the games scheduled to hold from September 7-17, 2018 with University of Ilorin as host.

The director of sports confirmed that there were newly built facilities for squash with facilities for some other sports at various stages of completion. There was commitment that the projects would be completed before the commencement of the games.

The inspection which was guided by officials of the University of Ilorin also noticed that the facilities for cycling, beach volleyball and golf were within the city of Ilorin, but not within the university (school campus).

In his addressed, the vice chancellor appreciated the Honourable Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, for granting the approval of 5 years memorandum of understanding for the university to host the National Youth Games (2011-2020).

Meanwhile, dignitaries who were present at the meeting included the Honourable Commissioner for Sports and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Kwara State.