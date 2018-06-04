Nigerian Economy And Gnashing Of Teeth

Since the end of the Nigerian Civil War, coupled with the involvement of the military in the nation’s politics, the economy had taken a unique turn, characterized by the accumulation of wealth in a few hands and gnashing of teeth by the majority. While Professor Andrew Efemini would describe the phenomenon as parasitic, other analysts would use such words as exploitative, extractive, predatory, etc. How such a system became entrenched is a different story, but there was a hint that some cabal known as “Kaduna mafia” engaged some foreign consultants to map out some strategies which would not place their political zone at the mercy of other power blocks.

Be that true or not, a security report gave that hint some decades ago, pointing to the possibility of some geo-political groups pursuing some hidden agenda in the Nigerian project. It is an obvious fact that when a nation’s economy get’s hi-jacked by “caterpillars of the commonwealth,” then some specific indicators usually emerge. Survival of a predatory or parasitic economy goes with ruthlessness, corruption and impoverishment of the masses.

Since a large population of the people would be placed in a position of disadvantage, problem of security would require some high-handedness and brutality to be able to maintain the status-quo. This situation gives rise to one creed of a predatory economy, namely: If you cannot beat them, join them! This is a well-known antic of a vicious political-economy whereby people seek to take their destiny in their own hands, arising from a loss of faith in the system. There is also a division in the society.

Like Stalin would say: “the basic law of life is that of self-survival and the protection of self-interest.” Apart from division and hypocrisy in a predatory economy, whereby everyone seeks to live by wit and cunning, there is the cleverness of using corrupt strategies to ensure that one does not get caught in the game of wit. Many people are driven into an aggressive life-style in a bid to protect what little self-interest is left.

Since ours is consumption, rather than a production-oriented economy, personal achievements and values are measured in quantifiable material indices, with little concern for higher ideals and values. Wherever there vicious and ruthless scrambles, activities and thinking are directed towards the expropriation of available resources, rather than creation of enduring values in a disciplined and orderly manner.

With oil as the mainstay of the economy, parasitic and opportunistic tendencies play out in that sector in a most clever manner. Through corrupt and sharp practices players in that sector ensure they make the best they can while opportunities last even at the expense of the nation and the masses. A survival strategy of a predatory economy demands the availability of and the protection by a god-father who must be a high-priest of the system.

In a political-economy where wealth is not the result of hard-work, productivity and prudent management of resources and where values and integrity are undermined, rewards and penalty rarely go to those who deserve them most. It is in quite a few and rare cases that honest workers depend solely on their legitimate wages and earnings. Since the economy demands that everyone takes his own destiny in his hands, some smart works devise various means and opportunities to help themselves. Some became quite resourceful and creative, while the naive ones continue to gnash their teeth like the jobless ones.

There was a three-year study carried out discreetly, to determine the plight and coping strategies of civil servants. Without giving away the full details, it was obvious that over 80% of civil servants did not depend solely on their salaries, and quite many were indebted to money lenders. The study in which only post-graduate students served as resource persons, showed that some public workers engaged in small-scale loan business.

Those connected with bankers or other wealthy relations would take some loan which they gave out to works “when they are broke,” on short-term repayment. The situation degenerated to such an agonizing point that many workers confessed they were merely working for ruthless creditors and money lenders. They were often left with so little that would hardly last for more than a few days after pay day.

Those who are hardest hit by the crunching economy are the old fashioned people who cling on to principles and integrity. Leaders of this nation are rarely aware of the extent of agony that Nigerian masses endure daily, but they should not insult the suffering masses by describing them as lazy. While the “caterpillars of the commonwealth” may enjoy what they have, those who are gnashing their teeth in agony and hunger have opportunity to learn some lessons and change for the better. Liabilities can be turned into assets.

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

