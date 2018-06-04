NGO Sensitises Schools On Dangers Of Cultism

The Ogoni Youth Development Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) in collaboration with the Rivers State Police Command have launched an advocacy campaign against cultism and other anti social vices among some selected secondary schools in Ogoni communities in the state.

The initiative, which was aimed at sensitising the students on the dangers associated with cultism and societal development was targetted at reducing the level of crimes in the society.

Speaking at Government Secondary School Sogho in Khana Local Government Area of the State over the weekend, a representative of the state Commissioner of Police, ACP Victor Enuwode Wam the students against getting involved in any form of social vices, adding that the police in the state has commenced the arrest and prosecution of the sponsors. He described cultism as the bedrock of other crime achieves in the society and added that it has continue to be a major challenge to security agencies in the state.

The CP representative decried the attitude of parents and care gives of their inability to tutor their children and wards on the dangers associated with cultism and urged them to beef up the gaps of parental responsibilities in ensuring that the children become responsible citizens for the betterment of the larger society.

The coordinator of the Ogoni youth Development initiative, Comrade Savior Oscar said the experiences of the 2016 re-run elections in the area gave the reasons for the campaigns drive by the organisation to visit some of the selected secondary schools in the area with a view to inject the sense of patriotism among the youths in the area.

He thanked the principals and students of the secondary schools visited during the sensitisation for their support as well as the security agents in the area for their cooperations. He, however, assured that the association will not relent until the challenges of insecurity in the area arising from the upsurge of cultism among the youths are educated.