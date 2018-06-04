NCAA Assures On Airport Safety …As Certification Continues

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured all airport users and stakeholders that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure regular funding and safety in the aviation sector, for the sustenance of the hard-earned certification of airports that is on going.

The Aviation Authority has also assured that similar meticulousness adopted in certifying the first two airports in Lagos and Abuja would be used in the processes leading to the certification of other outstanding airports in the country.

Director-General of NCAA, Capt Muhtar Usman who disclosed this in a statement made available to aviation correspondents recently through the Head, Public Relations Department, Mr. Sam Adurogboye on Tuesday said that the certification processes are being carried out in compliance with the Abuja Ministerial Declaration and Safety targets.

Usman also assured that NCAA would not relent, but continue to partner with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) so that the remaining airports will be certified.

The NCAA boss described Abuja airport certification as a safety milestone, considering that less than 25 percent of international airports in Africa and Indian Occean (AFI) are certified.

“As a matter of fact, Nigeria has become the first country in the entire AFI region to have more than one certified international airport,” he said.

Usman commended the certification teams of both NCAA and FAAN for working tirelessly in actualising these successive feats, and also acknowledged supports of Aerodrome Certification Project team of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Federal Government especially the President and the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika for their in wavering supports.