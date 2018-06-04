Lawmaker Commends Legislators’ Performance,

Lawmaker representing Bonny State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Blessing Pepple has described the performance of legislators at the 3rd Session as “fanstastic”.

Pepple who bared his mind shortly after the end of the 3rd Session of the State House of Assembly submitted that the House witnessed robust deliberations that impacted positively on the citizenry.

He debunked insinuations that the Assembly was being controlled by the Executive arm, emphasising that the House is independent and enjoys freedom to conduct its affairs unlike before.

He maintained such claims were absolutely not true saying, “Every arm of government is independent, the legislature is independent and the judiciary is “independent”.

Pepple stated that there was a synergy between the various arms of government. “In Rivers State, what we are enjoying is synergy to ensure that there is good governance. And if anybody says the executive impinges on the functions of the legislature, that is absolutely not correct”, he said.

He believed that the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature had given birth to the various projects so far implemented by the Wike-led administration.

The legislator said the 4th session which is expected to start by next week will witness more people-oriented laws, as he called for the support of the people.

One unique piece of legislation that stood out in the 3rd session of the Assembly, Pepple opined, was the Anti-kidnap law that will help check crime and boost security.

“What we have done with the anti-kidnap law is for the interest of Rivers people. You cannot perpetuate criminality and go scot-free in Rivers State. What we have done with the kidnap laws will benefit every person in Rivers State”.

For the next session of the Assembly he assured that the people will enjoy more robust and people –oriented deliberations.