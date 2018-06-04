FAAN Justifies Abandoned Aircraft Removal

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that it took steps to relocate abandoned aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, so as to give more space to aircraft that are air worthy to land, take-off and manaeuvre as expected during operations at the airside.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, who disclosed this in a statement made available to airport correspondents, said that the authority would continue to take safety and comfort of airport users as a top priority.

“There were no fewer than 13 aircraft that had been abandoned at the airside by different airlines for many years.

The agency had told the owners of these aircraft severally to relocate them away from where they were abandoned, but there was no fruitful response from them.

“Where they were abandoned at the airport constitutes danger to safety and smooth operations of aircraft, and some of the aircraft were relocated to pave way for worthy aircraft,” he stated.

The FAAN image maker hinted that the agency also took into consideration the legal issues surrounding some of the airlines, and hinted that the abandoned aircraft belong to Air Nigeria, Associated Cargo, Belview, Jed Air, Precision Aviation Handling Company and PAC, Top Brass, among others.

According to her, the space for aircraft landing and taking off is been taken by these aircraft, and that the airport belongs to FAAN which she said is the property of the Federal Government and that there is no airline that is bigger than Nigeria.

“What we have done and will continue to do is part of the service. FAAN is providing comfort and security. These aircraft have been abandoned for a longtime, and it constitutes nuisance and eyesore to activities on our airside,” Yakubu said.

Corlins Walter