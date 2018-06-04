C’River Assembly Passes State Produce Bill …Approves Five New SAs

The Cross River State House of Assembly has passed a Bill for a law to establish the State’s produce which seeks to provide for enforcement of grade and standards of quality

The Bill, sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources and member representing Akamkpa II State Constituency, Hon. Charles Ekpe Okon, seeks to harmonise all amendments into the principal law of 2012 which will improve significantly the internally generated revenue of the State.

According to Okon, “the appropriate provisions needed to enhance and sustain performance in the agricultural sector are aptly captured in the Bill.”

In his remarks, Governor Ayade lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for not signing the African Trade agreement in Kigali and commended him for making consultation with the people of Nigeria and the zone who suddenly gave a nod to Mr. President to go ahead with the endorsement.

The governor went further to encourage President Muhammadu Buhari to go ahead with the signing of the trade agreement saying that Nigeria stands a chance to benefit immensely from the endorsement of the trade agreement.

In his words the Governor said: “He indeed charged the country to go all out, using her sheer strength to bolster her influence and trading opportunities since much of Africa depended on her.

“This is the time for Nigeria to exert her giant-hood in all spheres in Africa since there is an unfair global trade against many African countries.

“The president should proceed immediately to sign that agreement. We stand to gain much. The success and wealth of Africa lie on Nigeria’s shoulders.

“We should not necessarily intervene militarily but economically and commercially in many African countries. There is so much wealth in Africa and Nigeria which time has come to harness them to enable us stand tall and proud”.

The forum conferred an award of Africa free trade symbol to Governor Ben Ayadel for leading the vanguard for Nigeria’s international trading opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of five new Special Advisers (SAs) in the State

The approval was granted during plenary following a correspondence sent to the House by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Tina Banku Agbor requesting the Assembly to grant Governor Ayade, “consequential approval for the appointment of five additional Special Advisers in the State Public Service’’.

Members, in their separate contributions noted that the appointment was a way of expanding governance to benefit Cross Riverians.

Meanwhile, the House referred a request from the State Government seeking approval to, “draw down the sum of Two Billion Naira (N2bn) from the Cross River Reserve Fund for intervention in the Education Sector’’, to its committee on Finance and Appropriation.

In a letter the SSG disclosed that the State Executive Council had given consent for withdrawal of the funds which will be used for the “development and construction of Teachers’ Continuous Training Center (TCTC), Biase and upgrading of the State University, CRUTECH to enable the school offer/award Medical Science Degree’’

In separate remarks, Members observed that the purpose of the loan is “clear and laudable’’ adding that the idea of teacher’s retraining institution as well as the upgrading of CRUTECH to offer/award Medical Science degree is laudable.

