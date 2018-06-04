Award Of School Contract Excites Etche Community

The members of Akwukabi Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State have expressed happiness to the state government over the inclusion of the community school in the published list of schools to be rebuilt by the state government.

The paramount ruler of Obibi/Akwukabi and Ikem communities, His Royal Highness Eze Stanley Ogbu made the commendation while speaking to newsmen in his palace at Akwukabi over the weekend on the three years in office of the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Eze Ogbu said the people of the community greeted the news of the inclusion of the community primary school as among those schools to be rebuit across the state with excitement and commendations.

He lauded the governor for remembering the community school which he said was in a dilapidated state and described the governor as a kind hearted governor.

According to the monarch, the teachers and pupils of the Akwukabi primary school had suffered huge neglects and abandonment in the hands of the previous government, adding that there are various appeals for the school to be rebuilt by past administration suffered set backs. The traditional ruler while thanking the governor on behalf of the Akwukabi community opined that the twenty intervention of the state government to rebuild the school has saved the school from extinction and total collapsed.

He assured the governor of the determination and resolutions of the people to always support him at all time and pledged the total support of the people to ensure that the project was completed as scheduled when awarded.