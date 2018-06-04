AU’s Diplomatic School Takes Off In PH

The African Union (AU) Diplomatic school is to commence academic activities September this year in Rivers State.

The Nigerian Representative at the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council, Dr. Tunji John Asuolu disclosed this at a press briefing as part of the ground breaking ceremony of the school at the Chiefs Hotel, Rumuagholu, Port Harcourt.

Dr Asuolu who said that Nigeria and indeed Rivers State as the first to host the institution in the entire African continent in terms, said that the institution was setup by the Africa union to reignite the spirit of pan Africanism among the younger and future generations of Africans.

He also said that the institution will breeds generations of Africans that will place the continent at par with Europe and other continents across the world, stressing that the much cherished cultural value of Africa will be reflected in All facets of the school.

According to him, the African union Diplomatic school which will have its kindergarten nursery primary and secondary as well as post secondary schools will train career diplomats that will move the continent from its present level to a higher level.

Also speaking, the proprietor of Chiefa hotel Rumuogholu Port Harcourt, sir Promise Njiowhor, said that his decision to help in the establishment of the school in Rivers State was to ensure that Rivers people get the best in terms of quality education.

Sir Njiowhor who handed over part of the hotel for the use of the school, said that he believers that Rivers State should be at the arm of affairs at all times, stressing that he was happy to be part of the team that will develop future generations of Africans.

Also speaking, Mr George E.N. Prince, described it as a privileged for Rivers State to be the first to host the school in the entire continent.

Mr Prince said that the school was setup to produce future leaders of African and thanked Sir Njiowhor for his support.