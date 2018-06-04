Abdulasami, Umahi, Ooni Hail Wike On Projects Delivery …As RSG Unveils Rex Lawson Cultural Centre …Garrison-Trans-Amadi- Woji-Elelenwo Road Comes Alive …Gov Orders New Flyover At Garrison

The Rivers State Government has officially unveiled the ultra-modern Rivers State Cultural Centre completed by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The project, which was commissioned by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, last Saturday, is a facility for the promotion of culture, arts and tradition.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in the heart of Port Harcourt Township, Wike renamed the edifice Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.

He noted that the new name is to immortalise the legendary musician whose music promoted Rivers State and brought joy to the people.

Wike said that the cultural centre was abandoned by the immediate past administration, but added that his administration resolved to complete the project because of its importance to the state.

“We did not re-award the contract. We negotiated with the contractor that abandoned the job, paid him and ensured that this superlative edifice is delivered.

“There will be urban renewal around this neighbourhood where the centre is located. We have reconstructed Creek Road and we will develop other facilities to beautify this area”, he said.

He stated that the state government would lease the facility out for private management as a means of sustaining it, insisting that similar facilities were destroyed by civil servants.

“For the opportunity given to me by Rivers State, there is nothing that I cannot do for the state. I will pay the state back in a big way”, he said.

In his remarks, Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi commended Wike for completing the magnificent Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.

He noted that the Ebonyi State Government would replicate same edifice in Abakiliki, and praised the governor for serving Rivers people diligently.

Commissioning the project, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi lauded the Rivers State governor for promoting culture, tourism and tradition through the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.

He praised Wike for working for the ordinary people, a situation which has made him very close to the people.

Ogunwusi noted that he was proud to be associated with Wike because of the governor’s love for Rivers people, and urged other governors to emulate the Rivers State governor.

The Ooni of Ife appealed to Nigerian leaders to set aside politics of bitterness and destruction, and focus on service to the people.

“Your Excellency, God will continue to be with you. God will continue to be with the good people of Rivers State. How many leaders can execute and commission projects so close to the people? How many leaders can stand tall and speak so close to the people.

“Today, I am very proud to be associated with ‘Mr Projects’, the governor of Rivers State for the love he has for his people. I want other governors to learn from him”, the Ooni of Ife said.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Oniyide said the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre was the best on the continent, explaining that it has state-of-the-art facilities.

After the commissioning ceremony, the Rivers State governor, his Ebonyi State counterpart, the Ooni of Ife, and selected guests watched cultural dances, comedy and musical performance.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi has praised Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the monumental transformation taking place in the state.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony of Pamo University of Medical Sciences in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Umahi said that the numerous quality projects being churned out by the Rivers State governor were outstanding.

He noted that as someone who lived in Rivers State for over two decades, he appreciates the infrastructural development in the state.

Umahi said: “I am excited by the outstanding projects’ delivery taking place in Rivers State. I am happy with the quality of work done by the governor.

“As a professional civil engineer of over 30 years, I can tell you authoritatively that quality work is taking place in Rivers State.

“It is very easy to forget where we are coming from. I have watched the daily commissioning of great projects across the state”.

The Ebonyi State governor lauded his Rivers State counterpart for the sacrifices he was making to move the state forward.

He noted that the cost of projects in Rivers State was service-oriented and not aimed at enriching anybody.

“I want to join voices with others to commend Governor Wike for living up to the expectations of Rivers people”, he said.

He noted that though the forces of darkness would rise up against Wike, he would emerge victorious by the support of God and Rivers people.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike congratulated new students of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, stressing that the state government has kept her promise of sponsoring 500 students on scholarship in the next five years.

Wike said that the first set of 100 students was already studying in the institution.

He advised Rivers students under the state government scholarship at Pamo University of Medical Sciences to put in their best, so that they could contribute to the development of the state in future.

The former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, who is the chancellor of the institution, former Rivers State governor and Pro-Chancellor, Dr Peter Odili, and other leaders attended the matriculation ceremony.

Also, with majestic streetlights, modern traffic lights and excellent dual carriageway in full splendour of the night, the Rivers State Government, last Friday, unveiled the 8.4-kilometre Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road.

Fitted with 16 telecommunication ducts on the two sides of the dual-carriageway, the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road has six bridges and seven exquisitely designed roundabouts with delicately placed walkways and gardens.

It was awarded by the immediate past administration in 2009, but abandoned due to the refusal of that administration to fund it.

However, upon assumption of office, Governor Nyesom Wike financed the execution of the project through internally generated revenue.

Commissioning the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road, the former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar praised the governor for his delivery of outstanding projects to Rivers people.

He said that the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road, which leads to the economic nerve-centre of Rivers State, was a major contribution to the growth of the state.

The former Head of State charged those using the road to use it responsibly.

“I want to appeal to people using this road to ensure it is well maintained and pub in good use.

“Let me draw your attention to the need to keep peace not only in the state but in Nigeria. Without peace, no development will take place”, he said.

Abdulsalami called for the sustained maintenance of the road, adding that people must pay their taxes for more roads to be constructed.

In his address, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated he would always use Rivers resources to develop world-class infrastructure for the state.

He said though the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road was awarded by the Chibuike Amaechi administration, it was abandoned at less than 30 per cent completion.

The governor added that his administration retained the same contractor, till the road was delivered.

“This road traverses Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas. When we came on board, RCC left the site because the road was not funded. Our administration paid over N17billion to complete this project.

“This road is very key to the development of the state. Trans-Amadi is an industrial hub. The poor state of the road drove companies away. But now, most companies are back. The roundabouts have changed the landscape”, he said.

He directed the construction of a flyover from Government Vocational Centre to Saint John’s on Aba Road.

The governor added that all projects that would impact on the lives of the people would be completed by the administration.

The Rivers State Works Commissioner, Hon Dumnemene Dekor said the road would enhance the development of the area.

In his remarks, the representative of RCC, Engr Nabel Esawi thanked the Rivers State Government for funding the road to completion.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Prince Amadi Oparaeli thanked the Rivers State governor for the major road that would improve the economy of the state.