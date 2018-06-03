All You need to Know About Juniper JN0-347 Certification Exam

Have you ever heard of Cisco certifications? You know Cisco is a networking giant which sells networking hardware. People from all over the world opt for their certification courses. CCNA is a hot word in the Networking world, you might have heard of associate certifications from Cisco like CCNA Cloud, CCNA security or may be pro certifications like CCNP Cloud. Cisco had its monopoly for 12 years since its established in 1984. But after that Juniper came into existence and has been a great competitor for Cisco since 1996.

What Is Juniper?

Juniper Networks is also a networking giant. It is a multinational company headquartered in California. It deals in routers, switches, network management software, network security services and other network-based devices. Juniper is no less than Cisco and it too offers plenty of certifications too. In this article we will:

Tell you about Juniper JN0-347 Exam

What you will learn from it?

How to apply?

How to prepare for it?

What can you do after that?

What Is JN0-347 Exam All About?

The exam’s actual name is JNCIS-ENT that falls under the specialist category. The actual certification is Juniper Networks Certification Program Enterprise Routing and Switching. After completing this certification, the participant is considered an expert who can understand Juniper Networks technology. The person completing the certification program would have a general understanding of networks and would know about Junipers Networks enterprise routing and switching platforms. So, basically the exam will simply test your understanding of routing and switching technologies along with troubleshooting skills in related areas. JN0-347 is the exam code for JNCIS-ENT certification.

What Are the Pre-requisites for JN0-347 Exam?

Juniper’s official website mentions JNCIA-Junos as the pre-requisite certification for the JN0-347 exam. So, you will have to first clear that and then you should follow up with the higher certification. JNCIA-Juno is a certification course designed for professionals with beginner to intermediate knowledge of networking. It is a written exam which verifies candidate’s understanding of Juniper Networks Junos OS and fundamentals of networking. JNCIA-JUNOS does not have any pre-requisite certification.

What Will You Learn from JNCIS-ENT Certification?

After successful completion of the course you will have a good understanding of-

Layer 2 switching and VLANs

You will be able to identify the concepts and functionality of Layer2 switching for the Junos OS.

You will be able to describe functionality of VLANs

You will also be able to configure, monitor and troubleshoot VLANs

You will understand the concepts and benefits of Spanning Tree Protocol

You will learn about protocol independent routing.

You will learn

Link-state database

OSPF packet Types

Router ID

LSA packets

You will be able to identify the concepts, benefits, applications for high availability in a Junos OS environment.

For more details related to the course material visit

https://www.examsnap.com/jn0-347-dumps.html

A Little More About the JN0-347 Exam

This exam is a written exam and not computer based. It is administered at Pearson VUE testing centers all over the world. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. You will be tested with 65 multiple -choice questions. The results will be declared immediately after the exam.

How to Apply for The Certification?

If you directly want to take the exam, then simply click on Exam Registration Button on this page. It will directly take you to the Pearson VUE sign in page where you will have to create an account and then sign in for scheduling the exam date.

The complete process is as follows-

First choose a track that meets your career goal. If you want to follow up with Enterprise Routing and Switching, check its details. We have mentioned the syllabus in the 5th sub-heading.

For preparation, the materials have been posted on the website you can visit the official website for additional details. They also offer instructor led training as well.

Register for the exam from Pearson VUE .

Visit CertManager for managing all your certifications.

What Is the Validity Of The Certificate?

The certificate will be valid for 3 years like most of the IT certificates and then your will have to again renew it.

How to Prepare for The JN0-347 Exam?

You will have to gather all the required materials needed to pass the certification. First, check the syllabus and then start gathering a brief idea of every topic by browsing it in the internet. If you have plenty of time, then you can follow the approach. Otherwise stick to what Juniper says about preparation. But they do not guarantee that their materials will help you pass until you work hard with dedication for yourself. They also say that you can look for other materials as well that will suit your requirements for the exam. If you like you can visit ExamSnap websitefor practice test materials. They have got everything that can help you prepare properly for the test.

What Can You Do After Completing the Certificate?

You can apply for a job in JUNIPER related technologies. Or, you can also take up other certification programs to boost your knowledge in Networking and related fields. The certificate is valid for 3 years so, you can gain more and more experience in Networking so that you can be regarded as certification mark for other people working with you in the same field.

Juniper JN0-347 is an intermediate level exam and you should have some networking background for clearing it. It is not for novices but any one with more than beginner level knowledge can go for it. All you need is some experience in networking and you will have to put in little efforts to complete it with good passing grades. Instructor led training will be better because all your doubts can be cleared on the spot and you would not have to wait for days for the email responses or scratch your head while browsing for the answers on the internet.