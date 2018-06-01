Wike Has Eliminated Riverine, Upland Dichotomy – Emeh

Elder Statesman and Special Adviser to the State Governor on Political Matters and Strategy, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh says riverine and upland dichotomy is no longer in vogue in Rivers State.

Chief Emeh made the assertion during an exclusive chat with The Tide on the 3rd anniversary of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The Special Adviser said, “He (Wike) has bridged the riverine /upland dichotomy psychologically, emotionally and physically, so people have forgotten the age-long dichotomy which used to be issue of political campaigns by politicians”.

By supplanting such divisive mindset in the State, Emeh argued that Wike was not ethnocentric in the siting of projects.

The former Chief of Staff, Government House, stated that “Each of the projects Wike has put in place is filled with thoughts and they are planned from an ideological perspective in line with public demand and utility”.

He attributed the success of Wike these past three years despite lean resources and allocation, to preparation for leadership.

“Wike was ready before coming into politics. That is why it looks as if he is in a hurry to develop Rivers State.

“One aspect of Wike that is peculiar to him, is his taste. He has the sense to transform a place. I will describe all his projects as utility projects”, Emeh stated.

While praising the governor for utilising resources effectively, the former Commissioner for Special Duties held that comparatively, Wike had performed better than the previous administration, considering the money and allocation received in eight years, and the revenue and allocation received within the past three years.

Based on his performance, Emeh emphasised that “Wike will have no challenge in 2019 elections. We have come to the inevitable conclusion that there is no alternative to Wike come 2019.

“In Governor Wike, Rivers people have found a leader they can trust”, he stressed.