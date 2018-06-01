S’South Govs Back Power Devolution …Demand 13% Derivation

The governors of the South South geopolitical zone have taken a firm position to support the growing demand for the restructuring of the country, true federalism and devolution of power.

Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, said that the governors agreed to back the calls to restructure and return the country to its founding principle of true federalism.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having said that the Forum also agreed to support the calls for devolution of power because of the excessive concentration of power at the centre

The governors, according to him, also resolved to oppose the recent bill on the management Water Resources describing it as offensive and obnoxious.

He said that the governors were unanimous in opposing the idea of a centralised control of water resources as the nation was already contending with issues associated with over centralisation of power in the country.

The Forum’s Chairman said further that the governors called for immediate withdrawal of the bill and advised further consultations on the issue.

He said, “First of all, everyone is aware of the ongoing clamour for devolution of power and a return to the essential founding principles of this country.

“And we in our meeting resolved as we have been speaking individually over time that we associate fully with the clamour for restructuring, true federalism and devolution of powers that are so concentrated at the centre to the federating unit’s.

“And we have agreed to support the ongoing moves in that direction by working with like-minded Nigerians who mean well for our country so that we can all have a stable prosperous and peaceful nation.

“We also discussed the bill currently making round in the National Assembly which we understand is an executive bill on the management of water resources.

“We are of the view that the provisions of that bill are offensive and obnoxious. We disagree with a centralized control of water resources because we are already dealing with the problems associated with over centralization of power in our country.

“So, we have agreed that that bill should be immediately withdrawn by the Federal Government and further consultations be made on that.”

Meanwhile, the South-South governors have formally demanded 13 percent derivation from the Federal Government on the $1billion to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to fund national security matters.

In attendance at the meeting were: Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Philip Shaibu.

Briefing journalists after the meeting of the South-South Governors Forum (SSGF) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday night, Chairman of the forum and Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson stated that the governors resolved to officially communicate to the appropriate authorities for the constitutional provision of 13 per cent derivation to be applied and respected.

Seriake said: “We took the collective view that with respect to the Federal Government’s effort to withdraw $1billion for national security; our position in this zone is in line with the constitutional provision on derivation.

“While we have no objection to the Federal Government spending money on security, including security of this zone, we believe the constitutional provision on 13 per cent derivation be applied and fully respected.

“We will communicate that to the appropriate authorities so that whatever amount that is withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account, being proceed of crude oil sale is subject to the 13 per cent derivation principle enshrined in the Constitution,” Dickson said.

The South-South Governors Forum also called for the withdrawal of the Executive Bill forwarded to the National Assembly, wherein the Federal Government seeks to control the management of waterways.

The South-South governors declared: “We also agreed that the bill currently making the rounds in the National Assembly, which we understand, is an Executive Bill on management of water resources; we are of the view that the provisions of the bill are offensive and obnoxious.