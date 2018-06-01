Obuah Invites Amaechi, Dakuku To Projects’ Commissioning

Overwhelmed with joy over the myriad of grassroots projects lined up for commissioning in commemoration of Chief Nyesom Wike’s historic three years in office as Rivers State governor, the state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah, says former governor Chibuike Amaechi and the defeated governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 elections, Dr Dakuku Peterside have been invited to witness democracy in action in Rivers State.

Obuah, who made the declaration in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said the invitation became necessary so that the duo, who had always feigned ignorance of Wike’s developmental strides would see for themselves what purposeful leadership was about.

“ Though every democratic society needs virile opposition not to deviate from the path of probity and accountability, such opposition should be constructive and expressed in good faith and not out of bitterness and hate.

“The landmark achievements of Governor Wike in all sectors of the economy will remain indelible in the sands of history for posterity”, Obuah said, stressing that “It’s only the blind and self-seeking aggrieved individuals who will refuse to acknowledge these landmarks”.

He applauded the understanding of the Rivers people who have continued to show love and solidarity to the governor despite the efforts of anti-democratic marshals who may not want to see the state move beyond their parochial interests.

Obuah, who noted that Rivers people have never had it so good, enjoined the people to remain steadfast in their support for the Wike administration.