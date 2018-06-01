NOA Seeks Sustenance Of Democracy

The Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Mr Oliver Wolugbom has expressed joy over the 19 years of unbroken democratic rule in Nigeria.

The NOA, boss who stated this while addressing newsmen in his office recently, said the beauty of democracy lies in the sustenance of peace and stability among citizenry. According to him, as we observe this year’s Democracy Day, there is need for citizens to embrace peace by employing constitutional means in seeking redress and upholding the rule of law as it is the best option that guarantees peace and security.

He commended the Federal Government for the N-Power programme that has empowered many youths in the country and called for more of such programmes to alleviate poverty among youth. Wolugbom also commended the Rivers State Government for its noticeable strides, especially in infrastructural development in the state.

He urged the Rivers State Government to fully explore the rich agricultural potentials of the state to promote food security and avail the citizens the value chain in this sector that will propel economic diversification, boost internal generation capacity of the state, provide employment for the teeming unemployed youths, reduce idleness and criminality, galvanize skills development and generate technology revolution in the agricultural sector.

Wolugbom reiterated on the need for eligible voters to register and get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as it is the first prerequisites for credible and violent free elections in a democracy.