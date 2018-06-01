Enugu Residents Shun IPOB …Sit-At-Home Order

Residents of Enugu, the capital city of Enugu State on Wednesday shunned the sit-at home order by members of the prescribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the Biafra Day declared on May 30.

Our correspondent who monitored the level of compliance of the order in Enugu and environs reports that people did not comply with the order in any form.

When this reporter visited some of the major markets within the Enugu metropolis including the Ogbete main market, the Artisan Market and the New Market, traders and their customers were seen carrying out normal business and economic transactions.

In the same manner shops and stores located within the major streets in Enugu which were under lock and key last year when a similar order was given by IPOB members were busy this time around going about their duties.

Bus drivers, Keke na Pepe drivers as well as taxi drivers were not left out in shunning the order as many of them started as early as 5.am to carry commuters to their various destinations.

Some of the traders interviewed by our correspondent at the Ogbete Market said they had no option than to open their shops to carry out their duties as usual in order to feed their families “this hard time” they lamented

According to one of the Taxi drivers interviewed Will Sit-At-Home order by IPOB members feed my family members ?