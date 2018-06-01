Abdulsalami Abubakar Commissions Trans-Amadi Road, Today …Road To Be Closed Temporarily

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, will today commission the multi billion Naira Garrison – Trans Amadi Road in Port Harcourt at 5pm.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah says the commissioning ceremony which will be marked by huge funfare will have a parade of Port Harcourt based musicians and artists like Duncam Mighty, Dele Sensation, Jikume Bethlehem among others to thril the audience.

“This is to underscore the magnitude of joy in the hearts of Rivers people whose yoke has been lifted by the reconstruction of that road under Gov Nyesom Wike.

“In addition, the Governor of Rivers State has approved the closure of the Trans Amadi road to vehicular and motorised traffic including Keke Napep and Motor bikes from 3.30pm till the commissioning will be over. All inconveniences which this temporary closure may cause road users is deeply regretted,” Okah said.

He enjoined Rivers people and residents to be at the event on time and give the former Head of State a rousing welcome.