SPDC Commissions 46 Projects In Ikwerre

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has commissioned 46 community development projects in rural communities in Rivers State executed by Ikwerre Cluster Development Board (ICDB).

Speaking during the commissioning, last Thursday, at Mbodo Aluu Housing Estate, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, the SPDC General Manager, External Relations, Mr Igo Weli stated that SPDC would continue to sustain its drive towards community development, particularly in its host communities in the state under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) Model introduced in 2007.

Represented by the SPDC Community Interface Coordinator, Central, Dr Chibuzo Anyim, Weli stressed that the principle of GMoU was anchored on the development of the community by its people, adding that SPDC does not interfere, but rather provides the technical guide through non-governmental organisations and financial support through the cluster development boards.

“A total of 46 projects, including the installation of one No. 500V/33KV/0.415KV Transformer and Low Voltage Distribution Lines at Omumah, Omuchi, Agawirie communities, construction of two units of one bedroom at Omuigwe Aluu, Omunike-Omunobo, Omuike Aluu and Mbodo Aluu communities, bursary awards to students of Omunike-Omunobo, Omuike Aluu, Mbodo Aluu communities, among others,” have been completed under the scheme, he noted.

He promised that SPDC would do more, if only members of host communities speak to lawmakers to enact friendly laws for the operations of SPDC’s business.

In his speech, the Chairman of the ICDB, Mr Felix Ikpo stated that the cluster was made up of 15 SPDC host communities, but added that only 14 were inaugurated due to the inability of one community to meet up with the inauguration.

Ikpo listed the 15 communities in the ICDB to include Agwawirie, Omuohia, Ubima, Mbodo Aluu, Omuigwe Aluu, Omuchi lgwuruta, Omuoda Aluu, Omuike Aluu, Omunike-Omunobo, Omuluta lgwurutali, Ogbodo Isiokpo, Omueke Igwuruta, Omunwei, Omumah, and Agboga.

He frowned at the alleged vandalism of facilities belonging to SPDC in Ikwerre Local Government Area, noting that: “Sometime ago, we won an award ‘as well behaved cluster,’ but today, I doubt if we would still win”.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana