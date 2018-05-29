Mrs Wike Tasks Parents On Children Upbringing

As Rivers State joins the rest of Nigerians to celebrate Children’s Day, the wife of the State Governor, Justice Suzzette Nyesom Wike, has advised parents not to shy away from their parenting responsibility to guard their children against drug abuse, social vices and early dating.

Suzette Wike gave the advice Sunday in her address at the 2018 Children’s Day Celebration organised by the Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt.

The Governor’s wife stressed the need for parents to guard their children against early dating and unprepared marriage to create a safe future.

The Governor’s wife who was also the “Mother of the Day” at the occasion blamed most social vices and restiveness in the society on failure of the parents to train their children properly and in the create a of God.

She also advised children to have respect and regard for people and the laws.

Enoch Epelle