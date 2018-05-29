The South-East Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Chijoike Ekwegh, has said that the Igbo have been relegated in terms of development under President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ekwegh spoke in Owerri, yesterday, on what he described as negligence of the South-East region by the government.
The PDP scribe also said that it became obvious as the zone was neglected in the appointments made so far by Buhari, since inception.
According to Ekwegh, “For the past three years of APC’s unceremonious rule, the region has not felt any Federal Government presence or impact, be it infrastructure, employment, security and otherwise.
Igbo Highly Marginalised Under APC -PDP
The South-East Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Chijoike Ekwegh, has said that the Igbo have been relegated in terms of development under President Muhammadu Buhari.