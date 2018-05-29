Buy Cialis Tadalafil and Forget about Erectile Dysfunction

Cialis Generic contains an active substance that is called Tadalafil, and it is a male enhancement product that effectively contributes to the elimination of problems caused by erectile dysfunction (ED). The users of this top-class male enhancement pill have a more powerful and enhanced erection. Cialis has a very strong effect, its use is completely safe, since the side effects are very rare, and all of this contributed to the exceptional popularity of this product among the male population.

An active substance of Cialis Generic acts by binding to the receptors of the blood vessels of the male sex organs which causes widening of penile blood vessels (vasodilatation). Due to the widening of the blood vessels of the male genitalia, the blood supply to the penis is increased, thus increasing and prolonging an erection. Depending on the state of the blood vessels in your penis, primarily their elasticity that is affected by various external factors (diet, smoking and alcohol consumption), the effects of Cialis tablets (which are very well absorbed after oral use) last from 12 hours and up to 36 hours.

However, sexual stimulation is needed to make Cialis Tadalafil effective.

How to Take Cialis Tadalafil

The recommended daily dose is 20mg (one Cialis tablet daily). Cialis tablets are taken 30 to 60 minutes before planned sexual activity, by oral route.

The tablet can be taken with water, juice, even with alcoholic beverages, preferably on an empty stomach. It is however recommended to take the drug with as little fluid as possible.

Warnings

Although tolerability of Cialis Tadalafil is very good, this medicine can still cause certain side effects in a mild or moderate form. The most common adverse effects of Cialis tablets are headache and dyspepsia, and very rarely it may cause dizziness, rosacea (red face), clogged nose, back pain, or muscle pain.

All side effects are usually transient and completely harmless. In case of an overdose, it is recommended to start the symptomatic therapy.

Cialis tablets will not affect your ability to drive or operate machinery.

Interactions

There have been reported 11 major interactions with Cialis Tadalafil, including:

Interaction with Riociguat (used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension). Taking these two medicines together may lead to low blood pressure, so you may experience more side effects (headache, dizziness and fainting).

Interactions with Amyl nitrite nitroglycerin, Nitroprusside, Isosorbide mononitrate, and Isosorbide dinitrate (drugs used to treat angina). The concomitant use may cause cardiovascular collapse.

Interaction with Boceprevir (used to treat hepatitis C). Boceprevir may significantly increase the concentration of Tadalafil in the blood, thus leading to increased frequency of side effects (chest pain, nausea, hearing loss, vision loss, irregular heartbeat, and priapism).

Interaction with Telaprevir (a drug used to treat chronic hepatitis C). The concomitant use with this medicine increases your chances of getting priapism – prolonged and painful erection that last for hours.

If you're not sure whether you can take Cialis Tadalafil concomitantly with other drugs, you may consult a pharmacist or healthcare provider.

