Rivers Celebrates Wike’s Projects Delivery ….Commends Gov On Commitment To Promises

It was a celebration of the high level performance of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as thousands of residents of Port Harcourt Township trooped out to participate in the commissioning of two major roads in the area.

The roads commissioned were: Dame Patience Jonathan Road (formerly Creek Road) and Bishop Johnson Street.

Speaking at the projects’ commissioning ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike announced the change of name of the reconstructed road from Creek Road to Dame Patience Jonathan Road.

Wike stated: “Our mother, Dame Patience Jonathan is a woman who has supported us. We recognize her because of her contributions, we recognise her because of her support for the development of the state. It is on this note that I rename this road, Dame Patience Jonathan Road”.

The governor said that the reconstruction of the road was in fulfilment of his campaign pledge to the people of Port Harcourt Township.

“When we were campaigning, we assured the people that we will deliver this important road. All of us know how this road was before the reconstruction. Borokiri and Township roads were in very deplorable conditions before we came on board.

“It was as if Borokiri and Township were no longer part of Port Harcourt. To the glory of God, this road has come back to life”, he said.

He charged the residents of the area and traders to cooperate with the Rivers State Government to ensure the maintenance of the road.

The governor warned against trading on the streets, using the streets as mechanic workshops and the indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Commissioning Dame Patience Jonathan Road, National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus commended the governor for the transformation of the state.

Secondus said the former Creek Road was a critical road to the economy of Port Harcourt as it links neighbouring communities for business transactions.

“For 38 years, this road was left to rot. Previous administrations neglected the road. The road was completely destroyed. The governor has done this major project not only for Port Harcourt, but for the riverine communities”, Secondus said.

The PDP national chairman said that the propaganda of All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed, noting that the people would vote out the APC in 2019.

At the commissioning of the two roads, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Orukwem Oparaeli said the people of the area appreciate Wike for his outstanding developmental strides.

The Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor said that the road projects were constructed in line with approved specifications for the benefit of the people.

The celebration reached its crescendo as Wike, Secondus, former minister of transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo and Senator Lee Maeba joined by thousands of residents and trekked from Dame Patience Jonathan Road (former Creek Road) to Bishop Johnson Street for the second commissioning.

Along the five-kilometre road, residents lined the route singing the praise of the governor.

The governor stopped on two occasions to chat with students of two different schools who were on the road to appreciate his good works.

Commissioning the Bishop Johnson Street, Wike noted that his administration would continue to make the people happy through the sustained delivery of projects.

He thanked the people for giving him their mandate for service, noting that this was the time for him to repay them.

The governor said that the entire Township roads would be revived as the administration has directed Julius Berger to reconstruct more roads in the area.

He said that the Federal Government spends valuable time on trading blame, rather than delivering development projects.

In appreciation of the reconstruction of the Dame Patience Jonathan Road and Bishop Johnson Street, hundreds of former APC members defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).