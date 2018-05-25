Neighbourhood Safety Corps Critics, Rivers Enemies -DG

The Acting Director General of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, Dr Uche Mike Chukwuma has described the critics of the agency as the worst enemies of Rivers State and its people.

Chukwuma said, “The agency is indeed, the greatest legacy Governor Nyesom Wike has bequeathed on Rivers people”.

Explaining in an exclusive interview with The Tide that over 20 out of the 36 states of the federation already have some semblance of the security outfit with success stories, Chukwuma wondered how on earth people who claim to love the state would kick against the establishment of the agency.

The director general noted that timing of the establishment was apt and most appropriate in view of the fact that the state security architecture needs to be beefed up as the police and other para-military bodies appear to be overwhelmed by increasing crime wave in the country.

“Community policing, which is the way forward all over the world”, according to him, “also informed the vision of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to float the Neighbourhood Safety Corps in the state,” Chukwuma said, adding that it should not be politicised as the organ would outlive the present dispensation.

He affirmed that every Rivers man, and indeed, woman or residents would see himself or herself as equal stakeholders in securing the society, adding that security was everybody’s business, not just that of police and other security organs alone.

Chukwuma, a retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP) further stated that Wike’s assistance to all security agencies in the state remains unparallel and unbeaten in the history of Rivers State, but added that such gesture must be complemented with intelligence reports and vigilance which the corps would provide for effective and efficient policing of the 23 local government councils in the state.

The security expert further explained that considering the number of patrol vans, gunboats, communication gadgets, armoured personnel carriers (APCs), among other logistics for police, Navy, Air Force and Army, the state should be investors’ haven by now.

He, however, regretted that despite these gestures to the security community in the state, some critics were hell-bent on de-marketing the state, thereby scaring investors from the state.

The director general described such die-hard detractors as the real enemies of Rivers State, and urged Rivers people to be wary and cautious of the antics of such political jobbers who were only interested in their selfish interest.

Goodluck Ukwe