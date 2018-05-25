Ikpeazu Sponsors 132 Trainees On Groundnut Production In Onitsha

No fewer than 132 unemployed persons are currently undergoing three-day training in Onitsha, Anambra State on groundnut production, processing and packaging for self-employment.

The Tide reports that the training was sponsored by Mrs Lynda Ikpeazu representing Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In a remark at the commencement of the training in Onitsha on Wednesday, Ikpeazu said the gesture was aimed at empowering members of her constituency.

Ikpeazu explained that the trainees were mostly members of widowers associations, town unions and members of Yoruba, Hausa and Igala communities residing within the 32 wards of the constituency.

She said the trainees would be provided with cash and equipment to start-off the trade at the end of the training period and urged them to take the programme serious.

The legislator, who was represented by Mr Uche Okiwe, said 120 persons were trained on beans flour production earlier in March in the first batch of the empowerment programme.

She noted that rehabilitation work on some roads and streets in Onitsha were also executed as part of constituency projects to ease vehicular movement in the area.