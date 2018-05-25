CAN Prays For Violence-Free Polls In Rivers

Members of the Rivers State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, gathered at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt to pray for violence-free elections in Rivers State.

The event, which was put together by the Coalition of Local Government Area chapters of CAN in Rivers State, was organised under the theme, ‘Free, Fair and Credible Elections in Rivers State.

It was also the grand finale and thanksgiving session for the State Prayer Tour of the 23 local government areas towards successful conduct of both the local government and general elections in the state.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after the prayer session, the CAN Chairman in Rivers State, Most Rev. Isaac Anyanasikike said the event was organised to pray and solicit for peace in Rivers State ahead of the local government and general elections in the state.

He said CAN, as an organisation, detest violence, and urged all stakeholders to conduct themselves properly, during the elections.

Anyanasikike urged members of the association to obtain the permanent voters card and participate actively in the electoral process by voting for candidates of their choice during the elections.

The CAN chairman, who is also the general overseer of New Holy Christ Army Church World-wide charged local government co-ordinators of the association to practice love among themselves to create positive impact and promote peace in the rural areas.

Earlier, the LG CAN Coalition Chairman, Rev Peter Georgewill had admonished the local government coordinators of CAN to remain vigilant and steadfast through prayers to overcome challenges.

He decried the killings of Christians in the Northern part of the country, and urged members of the organisation to solicit divine intercession towards the conduct of peaceful elections in Rivers State and Nigeria in general.