12 Communities Get 18 GMoU Projects

In a bid to uplift the quality of lives of the people in Rivers State, 12 communities in Emohua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas (LGAs) under the Emohua Cluster Development Board (ECDB) have so far benefited from 18 projects worth more than N202million bankrolled by the Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture to deliver sustainable development in host communities in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects in Omudioga community, Emohua Local Government Area, last Tuesday, the SPDC General Manager, External Relations, Igo Weli said the company was proud to be collaborating with communities in the cluster to transform the quality of lives of the people.

Represented by the Community Interface Coordinator, Central, Dr Chibuzo Anyim, Weli stated that so much has been expended to execute the 18 projects, and urged the people to protect and preserve the projects from being vandalised.

The general manager expressed SPDC’s joy that within the short period Emohua cluster has been active, giant strides have been achieved, adding that the 12 beneficiary communities of the projects and programmes were reaping the rewards of their support for the company’s business to thrive.

He stressed that the GMoU model introduced in 2007 has proved to be workable, fruitful and beneficial to all parties, stating that: “Today, we have 37 active GMoU clusters in our portfolio. This community-led social investment strategy is funded by the SPDC and its Joint Venture partners.

“Apart from ensuring sustainability in community development initiatives, it serves to improve interface with communities and promote socio-economic development of our host communities,” Weli added.

In an interactive session, Community Interface Coordinator (CIC), Land East Hub, Mrs Boma Alamina explained that apart from the N202,739,170.42 spent on Emohua GMoU cluster projects by SPDC, the company has also expended well over N205,447,789million on 11 projects and programmes in Ukwa West cluster under the GMoU model.

Alamina also stated that 14 projects and programmes have further been delivered in Etche 2 Cluster, valued N176,961,764million, adding that without host communities creating the enabling environment and needed support, all the projects would not have been possible.

On the Emohua cluster feats, Alamina stressed that the GMoU board receives N78.4million annually from SPDC, adding that in the last five years, the board had received N392million for development projects in the cluster communities.

She urged other host communities to redouble their efforts and take advantage of the window of opportunity offered by the GMoU model to transform their communities, adding that SPDC was willing and ready at all times to impact positively on the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Alamina listed the 18 projects to include a chapel/examination halls at Community Secondary School, Omudioga (N25,763,644), and Obelle (N21034,541), provision of furniture, landscaping and installation of 200m low tension transmission lines at Community Secondary School, Omudioga (N13,536,734), renovation of dilapidated town hall in Ibaa community (N18,991,947), bursary awards to students of Rumuekpe community in tertiary institutions (N7,830,000), provision and reticulation of neighbourhood solar-powered water scheme in Elele-Alimi community (N11,930,870), and fencing of proposed Isiokpo Civic Centre (N13,392,812), among others.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman, Emohua Cluster Development Board (ECDB), Hon Sam Uzuobor stated that since the GMoU was signed on February 21, 2013, the board has struggled to surmount various challenges arising from the economic downturn and recession.

Uzuobor added that amidst all the odds, the ECDB has recorded a good number of successes as they were able to achieve numerous world-class projects, excelling in the area of peace-keeping, security, freedom to operate, among others.