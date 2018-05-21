Wike Attends Funeral Service Of Late Victoria Mpigi

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike joined political and business chieftains from across the country on Saturday to honour late Lady Victoria Ntorkawa Mpigi, mother of Hon Barry Mpigi, member representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Also present for the funeral service at Saint Cyprian Anglican Church, Koroma, Tai Local Government Area was the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, members of the House of Representatives and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a condolence message, Wike said he received the news of the death of the late Victoria with shock.

The governor said: “Losing a beloved mother is always a very painful experience. Our hearts and prayers are with you just as we join close friends to commiserate with you at this difficult period of grief”.

He said, “although late Lady Victoria Mpigi has passed unto glory, the society must be thankful for the Godly life she lived.

“As a devoted Christian, Mama was a mother to all and an example of humility, love and kindness. Certainly, her death was a loss not only to you and your family, but also to the entire Koroma Tai community”, he said.

The funeral service witnessed prayers for the bereaved family, the church and the community.