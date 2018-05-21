‘Unemplyment, Reason For Illegal Oil Bunkering’

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has identified unemployment as one of the major reasons behind illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

Ibori stated this recently at a Colloquium/Book Presentation in honour of Prof. Gordini Darah, who turned 70 and also retired from active service.

He said urgent attention was needed to save the oil-rich region, as the menace may lead to under-population.

“Prof Darah, I challenge you that the job is not done yet. The other time I was in Oloibiri in Bayelsa State and Rivers, people cannot breathe well because of the activities of both legal and illegal oil activities.

“We have generic solutions to the problem and one of it is unemployment. So we need to go into the region and find a way to deal with the problems.

“It is a serious problem, we need to talk to our people to find a way to deal with it, if not, we pray that we will have a population that grows and not deplete”, Ibori said.