RSG’s N200m Youth Enterprise Loan Ready, June – Official

The Rivers State Government says, the N200 million non-interest loan for young farmers and entrepreneurs would be ready in June, 2018 for any interested youths in the state.

The State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Akuro Tobins disclosed this while addressing some youths in his office in Port Harcourt, Friday.

He said the interest-free loan was to help engage the youth in meaningful activities in order to reduce restiveness in the state.

According to him, forms for the loan scheme would be out soon for any interested youth to obtain for any amount not exceeding N1 million each.

He called on the youths to make good use of the opportunity to engage themselves in business ventures and be self-employed, saying government alone can not employ all applicants to reduce unemployment in the state.

The commissioner, who attributed the spate of criminal activities in the country to increasing rate of unemployment, expressed the need for young graduates to be resourceful to become employers of labour and to boost the economy of the state.

He said, Governor Nyesom Wike’s government is after policies that would create an enabling environment for youths to be economically resourceful and be self-employed instead of depending on white-collar jobs.

Tobins also said that governor Wike’s development stride, especially on road construction was a calculated attempt to ensure smooth and fast movement of persons and goods from rural areas to urban markets.

The commissioner used the medium to call on youths to shun violence and criminal activities and support the Wike-led administration to change the economic face of the state for youth development.

He said the ministry of youth development was committed to the development priorities of the youths as a means to sustainable peace and development in the state.

Enoch Epelle