Rivers Celebrate Wike As 3rd Anniversary Activities Kick Off …Duncan Mighty Opens Music TV In PH …As IYC Hails Gov Over Boro Day

Thousands of music and comedy lovers from Rivers and neighbouring states thronged the magnificent Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, last Saturday night through yesterday morning, to enjoy the bliss and glamour of “A Night With The Governor”, as activities marking the Third Anniversary celebration of the reigns of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike kicked off, last Saturday, with a music concert.

At the event, which lasted close to seven hours, international and Rivers-based musicians and comedians thrilled the ecstatic crowd to wonderful music and jokes, particularly unleashed by front roll musicians, comedy masters and artists in the country.

Sensational Bamidele, Flavour, Timaya, Duncan Mighty, Phyno, Frank Edwards, Mercy Chinwo, Jeremiah Demua, Simi, Timi Dakolo, Yemi Alade were among the top musicians present while Ali Baba, AY, Basket Mouth, Gordon, Prince Hezekiah, Okon, Okey Bakassi, and other rib-breaking comedy masters had a field day.

Amongst the thousands of entertainment lovers were the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, National Assembly members, members of Rivers State House of Assembly, and a host of other political leaders and top government officials.

Addressing the crowd, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said the successful night-out was a further proof that Rivers State was peaceful, and remains a destination of choice for lovers of entertainment.

He added that international entertainment events like a night with Governor Wike was another confirmation that the negative propaganda against the state has failed.

Wike said: “I am happy that this night turned out as successful as this. This has given me the opportunity to know many home-based artistes. We shall continue to encourage these home-grown talents”.

The governor noted that the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park has proven to be an outstanding product of vision as it used to be a den of robbers, which has been converted to an international tourist attraction.

Wike said that in two months’ time, the world-class cinema and restaurants located at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park would come operational to the delight of Rivers people.

“We will hold this type of concert more often. In the next two months, we will converge in this same venue for another concert”, he said.

The governor, who used the event to renew his commitment to bring more development to the state, called on youth to vote out the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government during the 2019 general elections in the country.

He lambasted APC for its clueless administration, stressing that time has come for Nigerians to sack APC from office by installing PDP to give Nigerians the real democracy they deserve.

The governor regretted that in spite of the fact that Nigerian youth were known in the world to be resourceful, hardworking and creative, President Muhammadu Buhari while in a foreign land, described them as lazy, and urged the over 20,000 youth present at the event to support PDP to come to power and reposition the nation.

Meanwhile, Rivers-born musician, Duncan Mighty has announced the establishment of a Music Television Station in the South-South part of the country.

Mighty, who announced this, during the music concert organized as part of events unveiling the Third Anniversary of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, said the station was in the spirit of giving back to the people whose huge support made him the successful musician he was today.

The musician, who came to limelight with his “Port Harcourt First Son” outing some years ago, explained that most upcoming musicians from the state and the South-South at large, were constrained by lack of good television stations to showcase their God-given talents, and noted that with his Music Television Station, the world can watch talents from the region.

He commended Wike for the enviable leadership he has given to the people of the state, and said he was proud of the governor.

The musician, whose performance at the concert set the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park ablaze, was hailed by the large crowd of youth at the event for projecting the state to the world.