Jonathan’s Ex-aide Mocks APC Over Parallel Congresses

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, over the conduct of parallel congresses in some states.

The United States, US-based Pastor said APC’s name should be changed to “All Parallel Congress.”

Reacting via Twitter, the former Presidential aide added that recent developments in the party show that APC cannot give peace to Nigeria.

He wrote: “After the conduct of today’s APC Nationwide State Congress, it will be better for the party to change its name to All Parallel Congress because Parallel APC congresses have erupted in almost all the states of the federation. Can a house divided against itself stand? Be the judge!

“Is there any state where APC held its party congress in peace? How can a party without peace give peace to Nigeria? Can you give what you don’t have? Their party is a reflection of what they have done to Nigeria”.