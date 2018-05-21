Jonathan’s Book Launch Attracts Sambo, Wike, Fayose, Others

Former Vice President, Engr Namadi Sambo, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose would, tomorrow, attend the public presentation and launching of a book titled ‘Goodluck Jonathan: The Making Of A Statesman’.

The Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu and other prominent Nigerians are also billed to attend as guests.

The Author of the book, Mr Paul Nwankwo, who said this, yesterday, in Yenagoa, added that the book was written in honour of the nation’s former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Nwankwo, the presentation, which would hold at the Cultural Centre in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, would have the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo as a guest of honour and Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as the chairman of the occasion, “while his counterpart from Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will be the keynote speakers.”

He listed other prominent Nigerians expected at the book presentation to include, the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson as chief host and the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus as guest of honour.

Nwankwo said the book reviewer would be the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Prof. Teddy Adias, among others.

“The former President himself, Dr Goodluck Jonathan will attend the book launch as special guest of honour, while the former military governor of Old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, will be the royal father of the day.

“The reason I wrote the book in honour of the former President, Jonathan is to chronicle his achievements in office during the six years he served in the nation’s highest office.

“It is also to provide the leadership compass for Nigerians as the 2019 elections draw near.

“The book in its own small way is to contribute to nation-building, which is expected to inspire other Niger Deltans and indeed Nigerians to aim higher in their endeavours,” Nwankwo stated.