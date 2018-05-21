FG Plans To Assassinate Me -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has alerted Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government was plotting to assassinate him in a crowd, and claim accidental discharge.

The governor made the revelation during the Third Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Wike administration at Living Faith Church in D-Line, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike said: “Intelligence report available to us as at this morning indicates that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd, and claim it was accidental discharge”.

The governor said that the plots of the APC-led Federal Government and her associates would not intimidate him as he remains committed to the defence of democracy and Rivers State.

He said that the plot would fail because God would continue to defend him.

The governor said: “The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up”.

Wike told the church that the APC-led Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, plotted to plant millions of dollars and AK-47 at his Abuja residence, when the police sought search warrant from an Abuja court.

He noted that, last week, the court ruled that the police cannot search his Abuja residence, thereby stopping them from their evil plot.

“I am not afraid of my residence being searched by the police, but I know their evil intentions”, he said.

Wike said that the Rivers State Government has come to thank God for His protection in the face of continuous plots by agents of the APC-led Federal Government.

He said: “We are born to win, we are born to reign, we are destined for greatness. While other states are commissioning wheel barrows, we are commissioning infrastructure projects”.

The governor said despite the declaration by the former governor that his administration would not be able to pay salaries let alone do projects, his administration has succeeded in delivering outstanding projects.

In his remarks, Senior Pastor of Living Faith Church, D-Line Main Branch, Pastor Isaac Folaji, said thanksgiving engenders growth and blessing.