Didia Bags JCI Award For Youth Support

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia has been marinated for an award by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) South South/South East region of Nigeria, for his contributions toward the development of young people in the region.

The Vice President of JCI South South/South East, Com. Stanley Nwosu announced this when he led other executive members of the organization to pay a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor in his office, in Port Harcourt Tuesday.

Nwosu stated that Prof. Didia was nominated for the award based on his passionate interest and serious contributions as well as his selfless services toward the growth and advancement of young people in the society.

He applauded the vice chancellor for his philanthropic gestures in youths development and described him as a character molder as well as youth friendly vice chancellor.

Responding, the vice chancellor of RSU, Prof Blessing Didia expressed profound gratitude to the organization for nominating him for the award and added that the award will spur him to do more for the young people and the society at large.

Didia opined that youths are future leaders that needs to be groomed very well for the various tasks ahead of them adding that the university has a disciplined workforce that is committed in the development of the institution.

The vice chancellor told the visitors that he will consolidate on his various achievements especially in the area of infrastructure development which according to him, will create the needed peace and the enabling environment for qualitative learning and teaching in the university.