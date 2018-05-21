Controversy Mars APC Congresses In Rivers

The rescheduled wards, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), in Rivers State has continued to raise dusts, with some stakeholders of the party in the state, picking holes in the exercise.

The aggrieved members of the APC in Rivers State, who made their position known in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt, at the weekend said the decision of the national executive committee of the party to conduct fresh congresses was a deviation from the party’s guideline.

The aggrieved APC stakeholders who are mostly loyalists and supporters of the Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Magnus Ngei Abe, said complaints arising from the previous congresses of the party in Rivers State were yet to be resolved and urged its members to distance themselves from the rescheduled congress.

Abe’s supporters who were led by former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State, Worgu Boms, described the rescheduled APC Congress as; “act of illegality” and collision with the law, noting that a subsisting but court order on the matter is yet to be vacated.

He cautioned against the flouting of the party’s guidelines, noting that the rescheduled congress contravened the guidelines, stipulates that forms should be filled and submitted within 25 hours prior to the congress.

The group added that, stakeholders of the party ought to have been invited for a meeting by the party’s NEC to resolve the outstanding complaint that trailed the previous congress, but no such meeting was held.

The aggrieved APC members urged party faithful to shun acts that will undermine the authority and strength of order of the court.

Stories by Taneh Beemene