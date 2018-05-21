APC Inaugurates Two State Chairmen In Taraba

Two parallel state executives of All Progressives Congress were inaugurated in Taraba State due to disagreement among the party leaders in the state.

The state congress which was slated to be held at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo Taraba State capital was postponed by the congress committee due to security reasons.

The chairman of the congress committee Gen. Danjuma Danbazau on Saturday at Jolly Nyame Stadium told delegates who were to vote at the congress that a convenient date would be communicated in due course.

At about 8:14 am yesterday, a faction of the party led by the minister for women and social development Senator Aisha Arhasan and the Secretary of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Muhamed A. Umar quickly conducted a factional congress at Gonvi Hotel in Jalingo.

The factional congress at Gonvi Hotel produced the former Taraba State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state Alhaji Abdulmumuni Vaki as the state chairman of the APC.

Another faction of the party in th state led by Seantor Yusuf A. Yusuf and 12 governorship aspirants of the party in the state and three officials of the congress committee conducted another state congress at Fast Track Hotel.

The Yusuf-led faction also produced Barr. Ibrahim Elsudi as the chairman of the APC in Taraba State.

The chairman of the congress committee, Gen. Danjuma Danbazau later inaugurated the Aisha factional group at Unity House at the residence of Senate Aisha Arhasan in Jalingo.

Danbazau said the officials he inaugurated at the Aisha’s house were the authentic leadership in the state that was conducted officially by the congress committee through a free and fair process, even though he was not at the venue of the congress.

He said he did not mandate any member of the committee to inaugurate any other faction of the party anywhere in the state.

Our source gathered that Gen. Danbazau, the chairman of the congress committee, was held hostage at Fast Track Hotel by the Yusuf A. Yusuf group of the party which prevented him from attending any of the congresses.

All other aspirants of the party in the state who vied for the state chairmanship of the party in the state apart from Abdulmumuni Vaki who were at Fast Track Hotel stepped down for Ibrahim Elsudi who emerged as a consensus candidate.