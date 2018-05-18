Wike Has Redefined Governance In Rivers – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Loveday Owujie, has said that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has redefined governance in the state through the introduction of projects and programmes that impacted on the lives of the citizens.

Owujie, in an interview with The Tide in Opobo on Tuesday lauded the governor for what he described as his people-oriented governance which had impacted positively on the lives of the electorate.

He explained that Wike had brought lots of interventions and devleoment innovations to Rivers State, in the area of health, education, agriculture, road construction and rehabilitation, infrastructure, security and commerce and investment, among others.

Owujie who is Opobo / Nkoro Ward 2 Liaison Officer, described the good governance and recent sports development awards, as well as other numerous endorsements bestowed on the governor, as a relection of his untiring efforts to transform the oil-rich state.

The liaison officer explained that the governor’s choice of projects had marked him out as a leader with vision, focus and direction who had the state at his heart.

According to him: “I doff my hat for him and give unending glory to God for what is going on in Rivers State through the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike. He has brought lots of interventions and innovations to Rivers State, the Treasury Base of Nigeria within the past three years.

“He has constructed many roads in all the 23 local government areas of the state. Chief Wike’s choice of projects mark him out as a top performer, over 30 roads have been done and completed while others are nearing completion in less than three years of this dispensation”.

“All these endorsements and awards prove that people are happy within him for what he is currently doing for the state. When you are doing the right thing, when you are touching the lives of the people in those areas that people want you to touch, you are bound to be appreciated”.

-Bethel Toby