Veteran Coach Seeks Passionate Handball Sponsorship

A retired handball coach, Danjuma Dikko, has described the continuous sponsorship of the ongoing “Kayode Opeifa Lagos State Secondary Schools Handball Championships’’ by the sponsors as a passion for the growth of the sport.

Dikko told The Tidesports source on Wednesday in Lagos that the championships which started in 2015 has made a remarkable impression on budding grassroots talents.

Tidesports source reports that Opeifa, who is a patron of the Lagos State Handball Association (LSHA), has continued to back the championships with his resources.

The championships which started on May 14 will end on May 18. Eighty-one schools in the public and private sector are currently competing in the senior, junior boys, and girls’ categories.

“Handball comes next after football, but unfortunately it has been suffering from lack of activities as a result of lack of sponsorship until Opeifa came to our rescue starting from the grassroots.

“His commitment cannot be overemphasised because of the nature of his consistency and sustainability, not minding the challenges or what he stands to gain.

“He has shown significant passion, using this medium as a ladder for young players to gain exposure, growth and develop the sport in Lagos for now,’’ he said.

He added that with the advent of the OPEIFA CUP, schools across the state had identified with the grassroots ideals of the championships.

“The annual nature of OPEIFA CUP has inspired schools with poor attention to handball to wake up because it is making waves at the grassroots and has prospects for talents,’’ he added.

Tidesports source reports that the participating schools were drawn from the six educational districts in Lagos.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of each category of the championships will get trophies, while others will be rewarded with stationeries/certificates.