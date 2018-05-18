Tonto Dike Empowers Victims Of Domestic Violence

Tonto Dike has taken it upon herself to empower some victims of domestic violence and rape, it is no secret that sexual assault and domestic violence have become endemic in Nigeria and due to short comings in our legal system, the issue persists.

Nollywood screen diva and philanthropist, Tonto Dike, who was recently appointed an Ambassador to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), through her foundation will be empowering 16-year-old SS1 Student of Kuje Government Girls School who was raped some months back in her school by counselling her, paying her school fees in a more improvised school to university level.

Another beneficiary will be the Benue State born lady who was married with two kids and suffered domestic violence through the marriage that lasted for seven years.

The tragic shock that led to the divorce of the couple was that the husband forcefully slept with her 15-year-old younger sister, the domestic violence victim, she was also empowered by Tonto Dike who will be paying her university school fees and also starting up a business for her.

Tonto Dike has also commended NAPTIP for their good works and she also said that the beneficiaries would be counselled, rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society to prevent them from being among the vulnerable group again.

Recall that last time we saw Tonto give to the charity was when the beautiful actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dike Foundation, paid a visit to the persons living with disability in the Karan Majiji Disable Colony to celebrate the United Nation’s International World Disability Day. In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and spent time having fun with them. Tonto who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram on Sunday December 3, 2017 where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.