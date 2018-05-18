Rivers Workers Commend Wike Over Interest- Free Loan

Civil Servants in the State have commended the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for instituting an interest-free loan scheme for workers on grade levels one to thirteen.

Speaking to The Tide on the sideline of the inauguration of the Committee for Disbursement and Administration of Civil Servants Revolving Loan Scheme, workers in government employ described the gesture as laudable and motivational.

Speaking to The Tide, Mrs Chioma Eke, a level 9 officer in the ministry of environment said the scheme was a good omen to the state workers.

“It is a good thing to hear that as a civil servant, I can now have access to fund at no interest, which means that some of us who want to invest can do so”, Mrs Eke said. Another Civil Servant, Frank Okonkwor, a level 10 officer in the ministry of transport said he would take advantage of the loan scheme to invest in a small scale business.

He said that the government was aware of the plight of its workers adding that the gesture was a laudable step.

Mrs Amanda Amadi of the ministry of health also commended the government for the largesse, describing it as sensitive and thoughtful.

Amadi said that she would religiously follow the process for the acquisition of the loan, noting that it was a distant past an interest-free loan scheme had been instituted in the state.

A Port Harcourt based economist, Mr Nyeche Azundah, has urged potential beneficiaries of the scheme to utilise it adding that loans are supposed to be used for productive and economically viable ventures.

Okoh Ekene