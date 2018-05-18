‘Prioritise Rural Healthcare Services’

Renowned medical expert in Rivers State and Deputy Director of Environmental Health Services, Rivers State Primary Health-care Management Board, Port Harcourt, Mr. Dakoru Davies, has called on both the federal and state governments, to be more committed to people-oriented health programmes that will impact positively on the lives of the masses, especially the rural dwellers.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Davies said taking health-care delivery to the less privileged and the vulnerable in the rural communities of Nigeria should remain a priority of the present crops of leaders. He urged governors and other leaders in the six geo-political zones of the country to play supportive role to the health needs of the electorates in their various states for the good of their health and society in general.

According to him, when leaders play supportive role in the health needs of the people, especially the vulnerable and less privileged in rural communities of Nigeria, it would reflect in the development of that area.

The director also admonished the importance of African organic foods to human health, urging them to take advantage of the medical treatment to improve the health status of their families and communities.

He used the opportunity to commend Governor Nyesom Wike for his efforts at providing better health-care services to the people and prayed God to grant the governor more wisdom and good health, while in the saddle of leadership of Rivers State.

He described Governor Wike as a peaceful and caring leader who remained a blessing to the people of the state”.

Davies used the opportunity to enjoin the people, especially pregnant women, nursing mothers, among others to take advantage of the health facilities provided by government within their locality for check-up, treatment and other health needs, so as to live a healthy life for a better tomorrow.

Bethel Toby