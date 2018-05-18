Operate Within Transport Laws, RSG Charges NURTW

The Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Hon Michael West, has warned commercial drivers to operate in line with the State’s transport law to compliment the effort of government in the transport sector.

West said the warning became necessary following the huge amount of money spent to ensure that Rivers roads are motorable.

The commissioner gave the warning while addressing members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in his office in Port Harcourt, Tuesday.

He advised road users, especially members of the union to take advantage of Governor Nyesom Wike’s developmental effort on road construction to ensure the infrastructures are properly maintained.

According to him, motorists are bastadizing the effort of the State government by engaging in illegal motor parking and unlawful operation to cause traffic I am on the road.

He said the essence of the meeting with NURTW was to enlighten them that the Ministry under his watch will no longer tolerate the unlawful operation of their business on the road, especially the indiscriminate parking of vehicles on road sides.

West said, he has put in place machinery to checkmate the activities of commercial drivers in the state to ensure that all road laws are implemented to the caller.

The Commissioner also reiterated the ministry’s readiness to carry enforcement on painting of vehicles with the State blue-and-white colours.

He said any defaulter would be sanctioned in accordance with the law after the expiration of the one month already given by the ministry.

West stated the administration’s readiness to build a good working relationship with the union in the state.

Enoch Epelle