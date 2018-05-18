NOSDRA Warns Against Indiscriminate Waste Disposal

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has warned against indiscriminate dumping of waste and condemned oil in gutters/ running waters so as not to spoil the aquatic life or depredate the environment.

DG of the agency, Sir Peter Idaba gave the charge while speaking at the on-going one day workshop of the community outreach programme management of spent oil organised by the agency in Calabar, yesterday.

The NOSDRA boss charged Nigerians not to relent in the fight towards sustenance of the environment, and warned that the agency would stop at nothing to ensure that those who spill oil and indiscriminately dump oil in gutters, running waters to spoil the aquatic life were made to face the long arm of the law.

Idaba, who was being represented at the ceremony by the Director Legal Services, Barr. Charles Atebo said that the spilling of waste oil into running waters through the gutters was a dangerous trend that if not nipped in the bud may destroy the aquatic and environmental life.

The NOSDRA boss wondered why motor/automobile mechanics had chosen to be spilling waste oil into the gutters without thinking about the environmental and aquatic habitat.

The NOSDRA boss urged Nigerians to send their waste oil to the nearest collection centre for recycling instead of spilling it in waters to avoid the destruction of the environment, soil nutrients and plants and aquatic life.

On the purpose of the workshop, “the NOSDRA DG said,” The workshop is organised to educate stakeholders on the delirious consequences of mismanaging spent oil”.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the state Commissioner for Petroleum, Rt Hon. Itaya Asuquo, called on the agency to make recommendation to the federal government that will address pollution and spillage problems suffered by the state.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar