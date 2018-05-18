NFSC Chairman Bags Leadership Award

The Society for Advancement of Credible Leadership (SOACREL) on has honoured Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the National Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) with its credible leadership award.

The Tidesports source reports that SOACREL is a registered civil society organisation affiliated to the United Nations, Africa Union and other international bodies.

Presenting the award to Ikpea on Wednesday in Lagos, the Director-General of SOACREL, Johnny Ben, said the aim of the body was to recognise and encourage credible leadership in all second sectors.

Ben said that Ikpea had portrayed a distinguished quality leadership and contributed to the development of sport in the country.

“We are here as civil society to encourage your leadership role as the national chairman of the supporters club.

“We give award to people based on merit in every sector of the society as a way of encouraging people in leadership roles.

“We have monitored the activities of Ikpea in the past few months without his knowledge and we are satisfied with his conduct,’’ the group’s leader said.

He said that Ikpea was the 11th person in Nigeria to receive the award, adding that SOACREL did not give award to politicians.

Responding, Ikpea thanked the organisation for the honour bestowed on him, dedicating the award to God and members of the club.

“I give glory to God for this unexpected award from SOACREL; this award is also for all the club members for supporting me.

“Whatever position we hold in life, we should always exhibit good leadership qualities because you don’t know who is watching you,’’ he said.